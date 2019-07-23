Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Clarksville, Howard County Fire and EMS Department, line of duty death, Local TV, Lt. Nathan Flynn, Talkers


CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County firefighters honored the life and legacy of Lt. Nathan Flynn, who died in the line of duty last July.

Flynn died from injuries sustained while battling a 7-alarm house fire in Clarksville. It was the department’s first career line of duty death.

Report Recommends Several Safety Improvements After Howard County Firefighter Dies Fighting 7-Alarm Blaze

The 13-year-veteran’s memory was honored with a training day named after him Tuesday. The department also unveiled a portrait of Flynn, which will hand in the public safety training center. Roads that extended to the training center have also been renamed as Nathan Flynn Way.

 

