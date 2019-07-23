Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank is asking for your help in locating its stolen van.
The Maryland Book Bank sais that its van was stolen from its warehouse on Monday, July 22, and has since been reported to the police as stolen.
The van is white with the Maryland Book Bank name and logo on it, with images of books along the side.
The plate number is 8BK4557.
The Book Bank van allows the Maryland Book Bank to pick up donations across Maryland in order to distribute them back to the community.
