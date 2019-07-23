



Images and video of a deadly storm that rolled through Maryland Monday emerged across social media.

The Gamber & Community Fire Department in Finksburg shared photos of the damage seen around town as they were responding to calls.

“It is not yet known if the storm damage was the result of a tornado or micro-bursts,” Gamver VFD Officer Bruce Bouch said.

A house was struck by lightning, multiple trees and wires came down across roads and homes. Six homes reportedly had damage to their roofs. They also responded to one fatally — an 89-year-old man who died after a tree fell on him in his driveway in the 2900 block of Bloom Road.

The victim was later identified Harry Swan. he spent all but two years of his life living on that road. The other two years were spent serving in the U.S. Navy.

“The Gamber & Community Fire Company members and staff are saddened at the loss of a long-time community member in the 2900 blk of Bloom Road in Finksburg,” Bouch added. “Although every effort was made to revive him, we were unsuccessful in our attempt and grieve with the family.”

Severe Storms Leave Behind Power Outages, Downed Power Lines Across Maryland

Around the state, there were other reports of power lines and trees down.

In Frederick County, Interstate 270 was temporarily blocked due to downed live power lines.

@MDSP confirms I-270 NB & SB At Frederick County Line ALL LANES BLOCKED due to live wires across the roadway due to weather. — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 22, 2019

The National Weather Service has not said whether the damage in Finksburg was caused by a tornado.

Massive trees also slammed into the ground across town at the Beaver Creek Estates, crushing a car.

In Baltimore, WJZ caught up with Terri Kenney, who had a tree fall on his roof.

“I mean it was short, but it was wicked,” Kenney said. “Every tree on this street was bending.”

In Ocean City, the storm toppled the Fenwick Inn sign onto a car.

IMG_7155 Fenwick Inn sign falls onto a car in Ocean City, Maryland on July 22, 2019.. Credit: Doug Rupple

IMG_7154 Fenwick Inn sign falls onto a car in Ocean City, Maryland on July 22, 2019.. Credit: Doug Rupple

IMG_7153 Fenwick Inn sign falls onto a car in Ocean City, Maryland on July 22, 2019.. Credit: Doug Rupple

IMG_7152 Fenwick Inn sign falls onto a car in Ocean City, Maryland on July 22, 2019.. Credit: Doug Rupple

There were 89 reports of thunderstorm wind damage, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have photos of storm damage, you can share them with us across social media using #BeOnWJZ or you can email newsroom@wjz.com.