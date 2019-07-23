HEBVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured after a fight broke out in the Hebville neighborhood of Baltimore County early Monday.
County police are now investigating the incident as a possible stabbing or cutting.
Officers were called to Northwest Hospital around 2:55 a.m. for a report of a patient with a possible gunshot wound. When they arrived it was determined the 36-year-old man was actually suffering from a laceration or possible stab wound.
The victim told police he was walking with friends along Bexville Road near Turgot Lane when they were approached by a vehicle. At least three suspects got out of the car and began fighting the group. At some time during the fight, shots were fired.
The victim fled and was taken to the hospital for what was thought to be a gunshot wound.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area at that time is asked to contact Baltimore County Police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
