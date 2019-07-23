



Baltimore Police have released bodycam footage from the fatal shooting at the Man Alive methadone clinic on July 15.

Police released the footage to show the officers response in the fatal shooting that took the life of a 52-year-old David Caldwell a phlebotomist at the clinic. A Baltimore police sergeant and another staffer were also injured in the shooting.

In the video, you can see officers arriving and learning that there’s an active shooter inside the building. The officers draw their weapons and enter the clinic, telling other people to get down and out of the way before confronting the shooter.

“Put the gun down!” the officers can be heard screaming at the suspect Ashanti Pinkney. They told the man to put the gun down over a dozen times on the tape, before Sgt. Bill Shiflett can be heard saying, “I will shoot you right here, right now.”

Then you can see the suspect open fire on the officers before the video goes black. Police redacted some of the video out of respect for the victims.

When the video comes back up you here another officer call dispatch, “officer down, officer down, shots fired, shots fired.”

That officer then drags Shiflett, who’s the officer down, to safety.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said his officers responded to the active shooter exactly how they should have responded to it.

“We are proud of the work our officer did to deescalate the situation,” Harrison said.

Harrison also revealed that the staffer, who was taking cover inside a room, was injured by shrapnel after gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect.

He said Caldwell was already fatally wounded when officers arrived.

Harrison said from the video, the public can see that Pinkney did not follow the officers’ commands and was clearly disturbed.

The gun was not registered to Pinkney, police said.