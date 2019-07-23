Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sick seal that was nursed back to health at the National Aquarium in Baltimore was released back into the wild.
Albert Einstein was released in New Jersey on Tuesday.
He was found stranded on the shore of Dewey Beach in Delaware back in April and had an infection and several exterior wounds.
For the last few weeks, crews at the National Aquarium worked with Albert on his swimming skills to make sure he was ready to go back in the wild.
