BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has awarded a $115,000 grant to Nicolas Llosa at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, as part of the $17.5 million total awarded to researchers across the country this summer.
Osteosarcoma is the most common bone cancer in children and young adults. Llosa’s research focuses on understanding how the immune system interacts with osteosarcoma cancer cells, with the goal to develop immunotherapies for childhood osteosarcoma.
This strategy uses materials made in a laboratory to improve or restore the function of the body’s immune system with the ultimate goal of stopping the growth of tumors.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.
