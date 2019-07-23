Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot Monday night in Baltimore, one of them a teenage girl.
Police said they responded to the 3300 block of Round Road for a shooting around 10:45 p.m. They found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in her leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators believe a group of females were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
A short time later at 11 p.m., police arrived at the 3400 block of Ramona Avenue for another shooting.
Officer found Brock Burton, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he later died.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to contact police.
