BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa fans rejoice! The Baltimore Ravens and Wawa have announced a multi-year partnership.
Wawa will become the team’s official hoagie and partner of the Ravens.
“As we approach the historic milestone of our 50th anniversary in Maryland, Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond,” said Adam Schall, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Maryland.
“As we continue our expansion throughout the state, we are thrilled to be able to connect with more customers and introduce even more Ravens fans to our built-to-order hoagies and our strong commitment to supporting and giving back to our communities. We are excited to partner with our fellow birds in Baltimore this fall and can’t wait to fly higher through the addition of exciting new offers for Ravens fans everywhere!” Schall said.
Wawa will offer team-related promotions to Ravens fans throughout the year, including the opportunity to win tickets to games.
“Wawa is among the industry leaders for customer convenience retail, and this partnership is tremendous for both the Ravens and our entire fan base,” Ravens sr. vice president/chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. “As the ‘Official Hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens,’ I know members of the Ravens Flock will be hungry for our unique promotions when visiting their favorite Wawa stores throughout Maryland. We are excited to have Wawa on board as one of our new corporate partners.”
