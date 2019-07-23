BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bad weather yesterday. Bad. And now over. Good.
Now we take a breath and push away from the hot buffet table that has just served up 11 straight days of 90+ degree weather. 78° today. And for the next few days the gentle mid 80’s. As for humidity we really won’t see it amp up again until the beginning of the weekend but it will not be until the end of the extended outlook, (the 7 Day Forecast), that the weather headline becomes “hot and humid.”
Last night someone asked me the same question I have gotten, by my count, 10 times over just the past two weeks. And that question is, “Does our severe weather seem more violent now than in the past?’ We discussed this on the air and Tim Williams agreed that we see more “dramatic shifts” in our Mid-Atlantic weather these days.
Clearly this is not a scientific study but when 11 different people, some friends, some viewers, ask the exact same question one needs to start paying attention to that detail. And I will. We all should.
MB!
