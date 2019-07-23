Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old woman was charged in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Baltimore Monday night.
The teen was shot in the lower legs in the 3300 block of Round Road, following a fight between a group of women around 10:45 p.m. in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
The girl was taken to an area hospital where she is now in good condition.
The shooting suspect was on scene when police arrived.
Ashley Walton, 36, of the 1200 block of Shellbank Road was charged with first and second-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Currently, Walton remains at Central Booking as she await her bail hearing.
