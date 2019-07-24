THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were charged after they allegedly stole rental boats and other items from a boathouse in Cunningham State Park in June.
Natural Resources Police were notified of the theft on June 22. The caller said money and property were missing and reported damage to a cash register at the boathouse run by C.W. Boat Rentals, a private operator.
Police said suspects Christina Huffer and Ambur Javed of Walkersville took the rental boats onto the lake without permission and broke into the boathouse. Huffer told police that she and Javed took drinks, a lighting adaptor cord, and $1.50 in cash from the boathouse.
Huffer and Javed were charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft less than $100.
Both face up to three years in jail for the burglary and an additional penalty of five months jail time and up to $1,000 in fines for the other charges.
