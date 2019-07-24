QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four men were charged with violating Maryland’s striped bass fishing laws on July 10.
Natural Resources police saw several people catching and keeping striped bass that was undersized. They also had more fish than the daily limit.
RELATED STORIES:
- 5 People Charged With Illegally Harvesting Freshwater Clams From Potomac River
- Pennsylvania Man Charged After Fleeing U.S. Coast Guard Near Ocean City
- 2 Charged For Allegedly Stealing Rental Boats, Money From Cunningham Falls State Park Boat House
While inspecting their catch, police found a large trash bag with 27 undersized striped bass. The bag was concealed in the bilge area of the fishing vessel.
Two legal-sized striped bass were found in a cooler. Officers confiscated the smaller fish and donated them to a local food pantry.
Santos Gudiel Medina Alvarado of Germantown, Minervo Cruz Santos of Mount Rainier, Alcides B. Martinez Veira of Germantown, and Carlos Rene Escoto Villatoro of Gaithersburg were each charged with possession of undersized striped bass and possession of striped bass above the legal creel limit. Each defendant faces a maximum of $2,000 in fines.
You must log in to post a comment.