POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were charged for illegally harvesting freshwater clams from the Potomac River this summer.

Maryland Natural Resources Police stopped two people who were seen harvesting freshwater clams near Dickerson Conservation Park on June 26.  Officers found the duo in possession of about one bushel of clams.

illegal clams harvest. Credit: Maryland Natural Resources Police

Jun Qing Zhang of Hyattsville and Qin Mao Fang of Hagerstown were charged with harvesting a bivalve shellfish during the closed season.

Then on June 29, officers again found Zhang and Fang harvesting freshwater clams from the river. They each received an additional citation for the harvest of bivalve shellfish during the closed season.

On June 30, three others were seen harvesting freshwater clams from the Potomac River. When the suspects didn’t return to their car, officers entered the area and briefly pursued them. They were attempting to conceal freshwater clams and clamming equipment, officers said.

Wensong Chen of Ellicott City, Cheng Yu Qiu of Baltimore, and Xi Chen of Parkville were each charged with the harvest of bivalve shellfish during the closed season.

Each charge faces a maximum penalty of $1,000.

