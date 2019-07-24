  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water customers in the City of Baltimore and Baltimore County will get reminders in the mail this week that their water bills will be larger than usual.

This is because of a ransomware attack that has blocked the City’s Public Works Department from generating bills.

The bills are expected to start arriving in early August and will cover at least May, June and July.

For some customers, they will also include April.

