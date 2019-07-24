



The officers involved in two police-involved shootings in Baltimore County in recent weeks will not face criminal charges, the county state’s attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The state’s attorney’s office said it determined the June 22 shooting of an armed man in Phoenix and the July 6 shooting of a man who opened fire on officers attempting to serve search and arrest warrants on him at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale were “justified.”

The Phoenix shooting left Scott Robertson dead; police said as officers arrived at a home for a domestic disturbance call, he walked outside with a handgun.

Officer Allinson, the 12-year Baltimore County Police Department veteran who shot Robertson, had ordered Robertson to put his hands up three times prior to the shooting, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Officers found a loaded handgun near Robertson’s body and a knife strapped to his belt.

The Duke’s Motel shooting stemmed from a domestic shooting in Windsor Mill prior that day.

Police said the man, Kareem Omar Morgan, 43, had forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her when they got into a fight. She was hospitalized but expected to be okay.

Later that day, an officer spotted Morgan’s car at Duke’s Motel. When a team attempted to serve warrants on him, he reportedly opened fire, prompting officers to return fire.

The return fire hit Morgan, who was killed.

The state’s attorney’s office determined the officer who shot Morgan, Officer McCampbell, took justified action.

No further action is expected in either case.

