BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Police said that a 59-year-old man, who is a civilian employee at the Baltimore Police Department, was approached by three unknown suspects around 6 a.m. in the unit block of Albemarle Street.
The suspects assaulted the victim and then took the keys to his vehicle.
The victim’s vehicle was parked in the block at the time of the assault. Investigators believe the suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle before police arrived.
The suspects are described as two males and one female.
This incident comes just days after the Deputy Commissioner was robbed.
Detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
