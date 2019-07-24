



The dog taken during a carjacking Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood has been found.

Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a 59-year-old woman around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Highfield Road. The woman was walking in the area when she was approached by three suspects.

59-Year-Old Woman Carjacked In Guilford, Her Dog Was In The Car

The suspects, described as two males and one females, assaulted the woman and then took her car that was parked on the block, police said.

Fiver-year-old Happy was inside the woman’s vehicle when it was stolen.

“I can’t even imagine me without my dog, so I think anyone who has their space invaded, it’s especially traumatic if something else was taken away from you, a dog or a child,” a neighbor told WJZ.

Stephen Argo, a neighbor, said that he heard neighborhood security attempt to catch the suspects.

“There was a small chase afterward with the security people,” he said. “But it apparently got too dangerous.”

Neighbors are now on high-alert after the incident.

“That’s shocking to me,” Argo said. “Again, that goes back to humans shouldn’t do that to other humans in my mind.”

Police said that both the dog and the car are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455.