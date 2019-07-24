  • WJZ 13On Air

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WJZ) — Thousands gathered to watch wild horses move from Chincoteague, Virginia to Assateague, Maryland in The 94th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim Wednesday morning.

The annual event which normally starts around 9 a.m. was delayed by an hour until the saltwater cowboys thought it would be safe for horses to cross the water at low tide.

Thanks to WBOC, WJZ got a great view of the pony swim this year.

For more on the pony swim and its history, click over to WBOC’s website

 

