Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A daycare van carrying nine children was involved in a six-car pileup on Route 40 in Ellicott City Wednesday morning, Howard County Police said.
The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Route 40 and Rogers Avenue.
All nine children, who range in age from 5 to 8, were taken to a hospital as a precaution and their guardians were contacted.
The van’s driver, who was uninjured, went to the hospital with the children.
A 5-year-old child and an adult in other vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.