BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local barber and Instagram influencer Devon Chavis was killed in an overnight shooting in Baltimore.
Chavis, 28, was pronounced dead around 2:11 a.m. at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.
He was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road, police said.
Chavis was a master barber in Baltimore and had more than 19,000 followers on his Instagram account @celebritycutzbydev
In his last post on Tuesday, he tagged himself in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“You can have more then you got because you can become more then who you are 🤔 if you don’t change then you will always have what you got,” Chavis posted.
Condolences are pouring in online for Chavis.
Anyone with information on either shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
