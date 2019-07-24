DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Royal Farms in Street last week.

William Preston Grace, Jr., 32, of Street, was arrested Tuesday on charges relating to the early morning robbery at a Royal Farms on July 19.

Deputies were called to the store in the 3600 block of Conowingo Road in Street just after 2 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

When they arrived, they learned a man had shown a knife and demanded cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The same store was robbed three days later by a man with a similar description to the first robbery. No weapon was used in the July 22 robbery. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Also July 22, a robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. at the Highs store in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington. The man reportedly approached an employee and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After conducting an investigation, police identified Grace as a suspect in the July 19 robbery.

He was arrested Tuesday and briefly escaped custody before being picked up less than a mile from where he escaped.

Grace is being held without bond on charges of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property, theft and escape.

Officials are still investigating all three robberies and have not publicly identified any suspects in the second and third incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-879-7929.