BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot Wednesday while attempting to intervene in what he believed was a domestic situation, Baltimore police said.
Police were called to an area hospital around 8:35 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
A preliminary investigation showed the man was in the 4300 block of Brehms Lane when he attempted to intervene in a domestic situation. He was then shot by a man who immediately fled the area.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
