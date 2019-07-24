Baltimore Restaurant Week Set To Kick Off In AugustIf you're hungry or just looking for a good deal, listen up.

Chill Out With These Frozen Treats On National Ice Cream DayPlan your National Ice Cream Day around one of Baltimore's top frozen dairy destinations.

Here Are Baltimore's Top 4 Thai SpotsIn search of a new favorite Thai spot?

2 Maryland Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Most Scenic Establishments NationwideWhen you dine with a view, the whole meal tastes better.

Here's What To Do In And Around Baltimore This WeekendLooking to mix things up this week? From a pop-up shop for African print fabrics to a karaoke fundraiser, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Fun In The Sun: 5 Things To Do In Maryland This SummerEach day this week during Coffee With, Linh Bui and Tim Williams will show you fun things to do around Maryland this summer.