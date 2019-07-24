  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Extreme Heat, heat deaths, Heat Wave, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last week’s heat wave proved deadly for two people in Maryland, bringing the total number of heat-related deaths in the state this year to six.

The latest victims were a man over the age of 65 in Frederick County and a woman over the age of 65 in Prince George’s County, the Maryland Department of Health said in its weekly heat-related illness surveillance report.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The other deaths include a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Prince George’s County, a woman between the ages of 45 and 64 in Worcester County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore and a woman over the age of 65 in Anne Arundel County.

Extreme heat was to blame for 28 deaths in 2018 and 5 in 2017.

Comments