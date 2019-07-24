Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last week’s heat wave proved deadly for two people in Maryland, bringing the total number of heat-related deaths in the state this year to six.
The latest victims were a man over the age of 65 in Frederick County and a woman over the age of 65 in Prince George’s County, the Maryland Department of Health said in its weekly heat-related illness surveillance report.
The other deaths include a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Prince George’s County, a woman between the ages of 45 and 64 in Worcester County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore and a woman over the age of 65 in Anne Arundel County.
Two new heat-related deaths over the past week—bringing Maryland’s total to 6 for the year. https://t.co/NXdOQAEJGk @wjz pic.twitter.com/1qO9g1dQEW
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 24, 2019
Extreme heat was to blame for 28 deaths in 2018 and 5 in 2017.
