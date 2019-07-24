PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are warning the public about a telephone scam that spoofs the state police’s telephone number.
Police say the called requests people’s personal information as a part of a “criminal investigation” or asks for money in the form of gift cards.
“A complainant reported she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “Maryland State Government” and the number 301-475-8955, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack,” police said.
When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line said she was a suspect in an investigation and that they needed her Social Security number and other personal information.
“These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public,” police said. “The Maryland State Police would never solicit such information from any citizen.”
Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.
