Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three suspects are in custody after they allegedly robbed a woman while she was holding her 5-month-old son in Federal Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Police in Baltimore are investigating the armed robbery in the 1700 block of Webster Street around 1:40 p.m. The woman was approached by three suspects, pistol-whipped and robbed of her phone all while holding her infant son.
All of the suspects fled the location after the robbery, but officers later found them by the Inner Harbor. All three suspects are now in custody. Police have not announced charges in this case.
The victim was treated on the scene by a medic.
You must log in to post a comment.