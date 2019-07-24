Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was charged after was caught fleeing the U.S. Coast Guard near Ocean City.
Maryland Natural Resources Police was called to assist after a man fled from the Coast Guard as they were trying to board his vessel on June 29.
Two patrol boats were able to catch the stop the boater, who was uncooperative. The boat was traveling 35 knots northbound in the Assawoman Bay.
Police got on the boat and detained Anthony Gerard Campisi of Lansdale, Pa.
Campisi was charged Campisi with operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a vessel, and failing to yield to law enforcement; he also faces several federal charges from the Coast Guard.
He faces a maximum of 14 months in jail and $2,500 in fines.
