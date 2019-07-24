  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowly but surely, relief is on the way for anyone who drives through downtown Baltimore.

A storm-water bypass has been removed from the Pratt and Howard Streer worksite.

That means there will be limited road openings in the area.

It’s been more than a week since a water main break led to an underground collapse.

Repairs continue and it is unclear when the area will be fully open to traffic again.

