BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowly but surely, relief is on the way for anyone who drives through downtown Baltimore.
A storm-water bypass has been removed from the Pratt and Howard Streer worksite.
That means there will be limited road openings in the area.
It’s been more than a week since a water main break led to an underground collapse.
Repairs continue and it is unclear when the area will be fully open to traffic again.
