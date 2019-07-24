Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A vacant home suffered an estimated $100,000 in damage after catching on fire early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Glen Burnie just after 2 a.m. after getting multiple calls about a fire.
When they arrived, firefighters found the home 90 percent involved in fire. The majority of the flames were knocked down in 10 minutes.
The home was being used for storage at the time.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, though fire officials said there are no suspicious circumstances present.
