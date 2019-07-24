BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! This day will be just beautiful. With a high of 85°, we will be below the normal daytime high of 87°.
As of Tuesday, there have been this month, 16 days in the 90’s. Tuesday we mentioned the 11 days in a row of 90 plus high temperature days but the monthly total 90 or above is 16. That puts our 85° today in perspective. This is going to be a beautiful afternoon, and evening.
Every morning I create the “7 Day Forecast” graphic. Part of that is a one or two word description.
I went on a run of just typing the word “nice” today through Saturday. Why not spotlight the truth?
By Sunday we are back to the 90’s; by Monday we add the word “humid” to the description. But a fine run of “nice.” FINEally! With the “dog days” of Summer still ahead of us, let’s enjoy! Find that “me time” and have at it!
MB!
