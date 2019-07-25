BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said eight people were shot in five separate incidents overnight. One person died from their injuries.

Officials said officers responded to the 2200 block of Christian Street around 11:57 p.m. Wednesday. Once they arrived they found an unidentified male lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The other shootings were not fatal but left multiple people in serious condition.

The first shooting was around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to an area hospital where the victim had just arrived. The 29-year-old man had been shot in his right arm and right eye.

Detectives determined the victim was driving in the 4400 block of Shamrock Avenue when a suspect began shooting at him. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived at the hospital.

A few hours later at around 11:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. They said they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not currently known.

The next shooting happened around 11:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A near-by officer responded to a “shot spotter” alert.

The officer said when the got there, a silver Chevy Equinox parked in the south bound lane of the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue suddenly sped off. The officer radioed in a description of the vehicle and other units stopped it at the intersection of Mosher Street and Argyle Avenue.

Investigators said two men aged 26 and 35 were in the car with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The last shooting happened early Thursday morning at approximately 1:51 a.m. Another “shot spotter” alert sounded in the 1200 block of West North Avenue.

Responding officers found three gunshot victims at the scene. A 33-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 50-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and another man was shot in the chest.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. The 33 and 50-year-old men are in good condition but the third victim is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact police.