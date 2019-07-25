



If you’re headed into Baltimore this weekend, be sure you give yourself extra time. Due to continuing repairs on the water main and several events — heavy traffic and delays are expected.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said to expect delays especially Friday and Saturday nights when several events will be hosted in town:

FRIDAY:

Billy Joel concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Ravens’ Open Practice at M&T Bank Stadium at 6 p.m.

Kem Concert at MECU Pavilion at 8 p.m.

WBA Boxing Match at Royal Farms Arena at 9 p.m.

Crews are also continuing to make repairs on a water main that broke at Howard and Pratt streets earlier this month. Some closures will continue to be in effect in that area of the city.

MDOT MTA’s Light RailLink Service remains temporarily suspended between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations

“Motorists traveling downtown are encouraged to plan ahead by allowing additional commute time. Heavy traffic volumes are expected in the afternoon and early evening hours Friday and Saturday between approximately 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. as citizens travel downtown for various events,” DOT said.

The city is temporarily reopening some of the lanes to help with traffic.

Starting at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019, two lanes of Pratt Street will reopen at Howard Street. Two lanes of northbound Howard Street will also be opened at this time. Howard Street will again be fully closed to traffic between Lombard and Conway Streets starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Motorists coming into Baltimore from northbound I-395 will be able to use both Conway Street and northbound Howard Street into the downtown area.

City officials are encouraging visitors to use public transportation to get into the city.

For additional information on Baltimore City road closures, visit transportation.baltimorecity.gov. For information on Light Rail and mass transit options, visit mta.maryland.gov.