COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are looking for a suspect that was caught on camera tampered with a vehicle early Tuesday in Columbia.
Police said the suspect was caught on dashcam rifling through a car in the 11200 block of Powder Run.
Contact police if you recognize him.
This tampering with vehicle suspect was kind enough to stare right into the camera. Recognize him? This happened around 3 a.m. July 23 in the 11200 block of Powder Run in Columbia. Contact #HoCoPolice at at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov with info. pic.twitter.com/rCXQHXtSEy
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) July 25, 2019
