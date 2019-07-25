LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Three firefighters were injured battling a large fire near Lothian in Anne Arundel County Thursday night.
Officials received multiple calls at 8:35 p.m. that a home in the 500 block of Greenock Road was on fire.
Firefighters operating on a 2nd alarm dwelling fire 5500 block of Greenock Road #Lothian; 2 minor FF injuries; continuing defensive operations. pic.twitter.com/3zDDApVmdq
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 26, 2019
Three firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. Two adults were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
U/D #Lothian 2nd Alarm, 5500 block of Greenock Road; fire has been placed under control; 3 firefighters transported with minor injuries; 2 adults displaced
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 26, 2019
