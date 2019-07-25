Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Lothian, Talkers

LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Three firefighters were injured battling a large fire near Lothian in Anne Arundel County Thursday night.

Officials received multiple calls at 8:35 p.m. that a home in the 500 block of Greenock Road was on fire.

Three firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. Two adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

22

 

Comments