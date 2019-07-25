Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — More than 53,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products are being recalled due to incorrect labeling and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.
The meatballs are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” products but may actually be cranberry stuffed meatballs. They also contain milk and wheat, which where not listed on the labels.
Affected products are 48-ounce bags of “Cooked Perfect Brand Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” with a best if used by date of July 2, 2020.
They were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.
No injuries have been reported.
