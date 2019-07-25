Filed Under:baby chimpanzee, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chimpanzee, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, monkey, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest chimpanzee at the Maryland Zoo doesn’t have a name yet — but you can help change that!

The female chimp was born July 5 and made her grand debut last week.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Zoo officials said she spends all of her time being carried by her mom, Bunny.

Credit: Maryland Zoo

Now, officials need the public’s help deciding between four names:

  • Afia (ah-fee-ah), which means “born on a Friday” in the Ewe language, which is spoken in parts of Africa
  • Kit, which is what a baby rabbit is called
  • Lola, the name of the female rabbit in the Looney Tunes
  • Zalika (za-leek-ah), which is Swahili for “well born”

29-year-old Bunny’s name came easily– she was born on Easter in 1990.

Credit: Maryland Zoo

Voting on the new primate’s name is open through August 8 on the zoo’s website.

Comments