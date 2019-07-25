Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest chimpanzee at the Maryland Zoo doesn’t have a name yet — but you can help change that!
The female chimp was born July 5 and made her grand debut last week.
Zoo officials said she spends all of her time being carried by her mom, Bunny.
Now, officials need the public’s help deciding between four names:
- Afia (ah-fee-ah), which means “born on a Friday” in the Ewe language, which is spoken in parts of Africa
- Kit, which is what a baby rabbit is called
- Lola, the name of the female rabbit in the Looney Tunes
- Zalika (za-leek-ah), which is Swahili for “well born”
29-year-old Bunny’s name came easily– she was born on Easter in 1990.
Voting on the new primate’s name is open through August 8 on the zoo’s website.
