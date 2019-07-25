CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore County man was charged with impersonating police following a road rage incident at a Catonsville Walmart.
Gregory Sumter of the 7300 block of Kathydale Road in Lochern was arrested after police were called to the Walmart in the 6200 block of Baltimore National Pike for a weapon-related call around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived the victim told them she honked her horn at Sumter who was blocking the entrance to the Walmart parking lot. She eventually drove around the truck and parked, but Sumter followed her and block her in with his vehicle. He then allegedly identified himself as an officer and showed a silver badge, threatening the woman and her children with a gun.
An officer working secondary employment as Walmart security spoke with Sumter who denied the allegations. But witnesses confirmed the victim’s account to police.
A Special Police State of Maryland badge and a loaded revolver were recovered and confiscated. Sumter later stated he was retired Special Police and did not return his badge upon retiring.
Sumter was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and impersonating a police officer. He is held without bond pending a bail review hearing later Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.