PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Missouri couple was arrested Wednesday after they allegedly left their 5-year-old son inside a tractor-trailer for hours while they gambled at a Perryville casino.
The Cecil Whig reports 31-year-old Caleb Katez Lane and 25-year-old Nakema D. Lane, both of Girardeau, Mo. were charged with child neglect, confinement of an unattended child.
Perryville police officers responded to the Hollywood Casino in the 12000 block of Chesapeake Overlook Parkway at 9:35 p.m. Monday, the Whig reports, after receiving a complaint.
A patron saw the boy inside the truck’s cab with the air-conditioner on and reported it to security. Security called police who found the boy’s mom and stepfather inside the casino gambling.
The boy had been in the truck for four hours before someone saw him, police told the Whig.
