BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting.
Detectives need your help to identify the individual seen in this photo: https://t.co/grCx8JrdUR pic.twitter.com/FzlPtSMppK
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 25, 2019
When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone who knows the person in the photo to call 410-396-2466.
The person’s connection to the shooting was not released.
