BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

8 People Shot In Violent Night In Baltimore

Police are asking anyone who knows the person in the photo to call 410-396-2466.

The person’s connection to the shooting was not released.

