



Ravens training camp is underway, and in just days the team will step out onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium for their first open practice of the year.

The practice Saturday night will feature autographs from players, fireworks and a laser show.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and practice begins at 6 p.m.

The fireworks and laser show will start around 9:15 p.m.

Free passes are required to attend the practice.

To claim passes or for more information, visit the Ravens’ website.

Due to continued repairs from a broken water main and several other events downtown, traffic near the stadium this weekend is expected to be dicey.

Light rail service will be running, though buses will be used between Camden Yards and North Avenue.

Some roads will be temporarily reopened.

Starting at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019, two lanes of Pratt Street will reopen at Howard Street. Two lanes of northbound Howard Street will also be opened at this time. Howard Street will again be fully closed to traffic between Lombard and Conway Streets starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Motorists coming into Baltimore from northbound I-395 will be able to use both Conway Street and northbound Howard Street into the downtown area.