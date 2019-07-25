Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers with a lead foot will need to watch out near Lyons Mill Elementary School in Owings Mills as two new speed cameras will be activated Friday.
One of the cameras will focus on eastbound traffic on Lyons Mill Road, while the other will be directed at westbound traffic.
For the first 30 days, drivers going 12 miles per hour over the speed limit or more will get a warning.
The cameras will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. even when school is not in session.
Four speed cameras went up near other schools in Baltimore County earlier this month.
