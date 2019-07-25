Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old from Easton now holds the first ever state record for a warm water fish called the Florida pompano.
Scott Hartzell, Jr., caught the 3.375-pound fish on Stone Rock near Tilghman Island. The Florida pompano is usually found in warmer parts of the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Gulf of Mexico but occasionally ventures farther north.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it has had a few more reports of the Florida pompano being caught in the Chesapeake Bay recently and expects to sees more.
