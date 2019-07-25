BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy “Friday Eve!” The day started out quite nicely and will remain so through the day. A bit warmer but still not too humid tomorrow or Saturday. Point here is what a difference a week makes. Think back to last Thursday,..on second thought don’t. The sweat stains are still to fresh, too raw.
By Sunday we get back to the low 90’s and a bit more humid, and stay that way through mid-week. But no temperature “blowtorching” is expected.
Big doings in Baltimore tomorrow with Billy Joel performing the first concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. And the weather will be perfect. Those tickets say “rain or shine.” No stress but how would you have liked to be in Philly the other night for the Rolling Stones. In the rain!!!! I assume the party, there, was not dampened but it was not dry either.
Looks like all the way around we win this weekend. And in any season it is the small victories that make up for frostbite and sweated up hats.
MB!
