BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ice rink in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor every winter has become a staple to the seasonal experience.
But in a statement Thurday, the Waterfront Partnership said the rink may not return if they cannot get a sponsor.
“We’re concerned at this point that the Inner Harbor Ice Rink may not return and what has become an incredible amenity and holiday tradition for Baltimoreans and visitors alike will end.
Back in April, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore issued a release seeking a new lead sponsor for the ice rink. Since then, the organization has had many conversations and spoken with several interested parties, but a new, viable sponsor has not yet come forward. Should the organization not have any meaningful discussions with engaged prospective sponsors by September 1, 2019, the Inner Harbor Ice Rink will not return for the upcoming season.”
The deadline for a new sponsor is September 1.
