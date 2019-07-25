PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was hit and killed by a car on the outer loop of I-695 early Thursday morning in Baltimore County.
Maryland State Police will release the identity of the victim after notifying her family.
Troopers responded to the area of exit 22, Greenspring Ave. around 12:37 a.m. One lane of I-695 was closed until 2:30 a.m.
Officials said the victim was a passenger in a disabled vehicle. The car was on the slow shoulder o I-695 prior to Greenspring Ave.
They said the victim walked into lane 2 of the highway and was attempting to flag down another motorist when she was struck. She was taken to Sinai Hospital where she was declared dead.
The driver of the vehicle that hit her remained on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
