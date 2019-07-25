  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Accident, Deadly Crash, Local TV, Maryland State Police, pedestrian hit, Pedestrian Killed, Talkers

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was hit and killed by a car on the outer loop of I-695 early Thursday morning in Baltimore County.

Maryland State Police will release the identity of the victim after notifying her family.

Troopers responded to the area of exit 22, Greenspring Ave. around 12:37 a.m. One lane of I-695 was closed until 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim was a passenger in a disabled vehicle. The car was on the slow shoulder o I-695 prior to Greenspring Ave.

They said the victim walked into lane 2 of the highway and was attempting to flag down another motorist when she was struck. She was taken to Sinai Hospital where she was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments