COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock could be coming to Maryland.

Howard County officials and the Merriweather Post Pavilion are in negotiations to bring the event to Merriweather next month.

Organizers had originally hoped to hold the event in Watkins Glen, New York, and then in the Town of Vernon. Permits for both locations were rejected.

More details are expected to be announced Thursday night.

The lineup of performers has not been finalized.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for details.

