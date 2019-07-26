TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — New research finds in-vehicle infotainment systems in newer vehicles are especially distracting for drivers between the ages of 55 and 75, according to AAA.
AAA and the University of Utah partnered to test the visual and cognitive demands required to use navigation, audio entertainment, calling and texting in six 2018 vehicles.
Their research found while the technology created unsafe distractions for all drivers, those between the ages of 55 and 75 were slower to complete tasks and had increased visual distractions.
The study recommends changing the designs of in-car infotainment systems to improve voice command technology, simplify menus and position controls so drivers can keep their eyes on the road while using the system.
