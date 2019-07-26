Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official, O’s first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman is making his debut in Aberdeen for the Ironbirds on Saturday.
Rutschman has spent the last few weeks in Sarasota with the GCL Orioles after signing with the Orioles on June 24th.
In his final year with the Oregon State Beavers, Rutschman had a .411 average, 17 home runs and a 1.326 OPS.
On top of that, Rutschman won the Golden Spikes Award which is given to the top amateur baseball player in the United States by USA Baseball.
The Ironbirds currently sit in third place in the McNamara Division of the New York Penn League with a record of 24-17.
