HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted burglary in Halethorpe.
The would-be robbers tried to break into a home in Halethorpe early Saturday morning, police said.
#BCoPD needs your help to catch these would-be burglars that tried to break into a home in Halethorpe early Saturday morning. If you have info/recognize these suspects call #WilkensPrecinct at 410-887-0872. Read details here: https://t.co/z5Ifchzadq ^jzp pic.twitter.com/QdJFijBukV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 26, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-0872.
