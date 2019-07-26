Comments
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJZ) — History was made in last night’s marathon game between the O’s and Los Angeles Angels.
For the O’s, and their center fielder Stevie Wilkerson, it was a night to remember.
Wilkerson became the first position player in MLB history to record a save.
He only needed 14 pitches to do it and NONE of them were over 60 mph 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4cGVfRwc0l
— ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2019
In the bottom of the 16th, Wilkerson needed just 14 pitches to record the save.
None of those pitches were over 60 miles-per-hour.
