LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJZ) — History was made in last night’s marathon game between the O’s and Los Angeles Angels.

For the O’s, and their center fielder Stevie Wilkerson, it was a night to remember.

Wilkerson became the first position player in MLB history to record a save.

In the bottom of the 16th, Wilkerson needed just 14 pitches to record the save.

None of those pitches were over 60 miles-per-hour.

